CPEC enters new phase, says PM Shehbaz after landing in China

Calls corridor a milestone in Pakistan’s development. We are coming with serious plans, PM tells Chinese firms. Islamabad, Beijing agree to explo

SHENZHEN/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that Pakistan witnessed a significant development through different projects initiated under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In an interview with the China Media Group, he termed CPEC as a milestone in Pakistan’s development and progress. Declaring the One Belt One Road as a remarkable initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said it reflects the vision of the Chinese leadership that peace in the world is indispensible for progress and prosperity.

Commenting on the abundant coal reserves of Thar, the prime minister said this vast treasure can help generate affordable electricity as compared to imported fuel, saving billions of dollars. Expressing gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping over the enormous investment in Pakistan under the banner of CPEC, he said now the corridor is entering into a new phase and Business to Business will be its essential component.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed desire to learn from Chinese expertise in the field of agriculture. For this purpose, he said different agreements will be signed with Chinese companies and expressed the hope that the Chinese leadership will fully support us. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with Party Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Deputy Party Secretary of Guangdong Provincial Committee Mr. Meng Fanli in Shenzhen China on Tuesday. The prime minister noted that the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China were characterised by frequent engagement and dialogue at the leadership level, people-to-people contacts, cultural and educational exchanges. He lauded the impressive economic growth and exemplary innovative spirit of Guangdong province. He also termed Shenzhen as a trade gateway for China’s business linkages with Pakistan.

Reaffirming the time-honoured All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, the two sides agreed on the need to explore opportunities for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Guangdong province particularly under CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif and Party Secretary Meng Fanli underlined the importance of robust linkages and exchanges between scientists, innovators and businessmen to harness the true potential for enhanced partnership in science and technology, innovation and trade and economic cooperation.

They also agreed that Pakistan-China Business Conference to be held tomorrow can make an important contribution in this regard.

‘Serious plans’

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for a five-day official visit to China, he reiterated the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties by engaging in discussions with Chinese business leaders to secure investments and yield dividends, mutually beneficial for companies on both sides.

“We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans,” the prime minister said in an interview with the representatives of different Chinese media groups including Xinhua news agency, national broadcaster CCTV and CGTN Urdu, prior to his first official visit to China after assuming office.

He said through the visit, Pakistan hoped to promote interaction between enterprises in both countries, utilize Special Economic Zones and Pakistan’s labor advantages to establish joint ventures, facilitate the transfer of industries and technologies, and enhance Pakistan’s manufacturing output, to promote constructing upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a detailed interaction, the prime minister spelled out his government’s priorities to improve the national economy through structural and institutional reforms, cost-cutting, industrialisation and facilitation of the investors.

He said Pakistan intended to learn from Chinese experiences and build the SEZs with the first one to be developed at Pakistan Steel Mills premises already connected with the rail network and located near the port. He invited the Chinese provinces and companies to build SEZs and enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies for mutual benefits.

Also inviting the Chinese textile sector to set up their units in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during the visit he would also persuade Huawei to launch short courses for Pakistani youth in information technology and artificial intelligence to make them open their offices and offer their services in the Gulf States and send remittances back to Pakistan.

Similarly, by learning from Chinese agriculture technology, Pakistan desired to multiply its agricultural produce and export them.

Discussing the bilateral relations, the prime minister said: “We are two iron brothers, our friendship is unshakable and our hearts beat together.”

He appreciated the Chinese support for Pakistan through the most difficult times and said Pakistan considered China one of its most trusted friends around the globe.

He said Pakistan firmly adhered to the one-China principle and this commitment would always be unwavering.

About the Chinese development, he said: “Today, China has become a giant through vision, hard work, and serious and untiring efforts... All doubts about the Chinese model, have been rubbished by the evidence of history.”

Referring to the congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping after his election, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “This reflected the two countries’ friendship, which will always be fresh in his mind.”

He appreciated President Xi’s leadership which steered millions of the Chinese people out of poverty and that during the visit, he wanted to learn from the Chinese model of poverty alleviation.

He said Pakistan was also ready to learn from China’s governance experience, deepen reforms and counter-corruption, create enabling circumstances for Chinese investors, and provide policy support for investors.

About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said since the start of its construction in 2013, the achievements of the project had been obvious to all.

“From a more convenient and faster transportation network to a cleaner and more stable energy infrastructure, the CPEC has brought broad development opportunities to Pakistan.”

He said as CPEC was entering the second phase, and a new stage of high-quality development, the two countries were cooperating in agriculture, mining, labor-intensive light industry and other fields.

Referring to the launch of Pakistan’s first moon satellite and multi-mission communication satellite with Chinese support, the prime minister said the scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries had promoted Pakistan’s scientific and technological progress.

The multi-mission communication satellite is expected to change Pakistan’s current digital environment, provide fast Internet facilities for the whole country, improve people’s lives, and promote e-commerce, online government affairs and economic development, he added.

‘Warm welcome at Shenzhen Airport’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on the first leg of his five-day official visit to China from June 4 to 8, to meet the Chinese leadership and the business community.

As the prime minister landed at the Shenzhen Airport, he was warmly received by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Luo Huanghao, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi and senior diplomatic officials. Shenzhen is the first stop during the prime minister’s official visit to China. The prime minister will meet with Secretary of Communist Party of China in Shenzhen Meng Fanli to discuss the ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

During his two-day stay here, Prime Minister Shehbaz and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.

He will also inaugurate the Pakistan-China Business Conference in line with his vision to support, promote and lead collaboration between the businessmen of the two countries. A business delegation of leading Pakistani business persons will attend the conference for collaboration with the influential Chinese counterparts.

Shenzhen is the hub of China’s innovation, technology and research led companies and enterprises. The visit to Shenzhen aims to bolster economic cooperation in export-oriented innovation led, advanced technologies, high-tech development and ICT.

Pakistan’s delegation comprises prominent business figures, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

After landing here, the prime minister took to X saying, “Impressed by the city’s skyline and development that symbolizes modern day China. Looking forward to my engagements with the provincial authorities, business community and industry giants here before proceeding to Beijing for official talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders and high officials.”