Dacoits take cash, mobile phones from shop in DI Khan

June 05, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -    Three armed dacoits looted the cash and mobile phones from a shop located on Northern Circular road in the limits of City police station. According to details, three masked armed dacoits came to a mobile shop situated near Girls College on Northern Circular road on a motorcycle. Two of them entered into the shop while their third partner remained outside.

The dacoits looted eight mobiles and personal mobile of the shop owner and Rs 35,000 cash on gunpoint.

According to shop owner, the estimated worth of the looted mobiles was around Rs 300,000.

