Delivering a greener future

This year’s World Environment Day campaign highlights the critical issues of land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, carrying the slogan “Our land Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.” This theme establishes the urgent need to restore degraded lands, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

As we approach World Environment Day, this June, it’s crucial to reflect on the pressing environmental challenges we face and recognize the efforts being made to address them. In Pakistan, a country grappling with the highest percentage of mismanaged plastic waste in South Asia, the issue of plastic pollution is particularly alarming. According to the UNEP, Pakistan generates a staggering 20 million tonnes of garbage comprising plastic bottles, PET bottles, and food scraps.

Several Pakistani companies have already taken significant steps in adopting green practices. For instance, Net Zero Pakistan is a remarkable coalition where companies like Artistic Milliners and Sapphire Finishing Mills have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This ambitious goal aligns with global standards and sets a precedent for others to follow.

Startups like ModulusTech and EcoPak are revolutionizing the industry with their sustainable housing solutions and eco-friendly packaging, respectively. These companies are not just reducing their carbon footprint but are also tapping into new market opportunities that value sustainability. In this critical battle against plastic waste, foodpanda is another player leading the way with innovative and eco-friendly initiatives. Acknowledging the devastating impact of plastic pollution, this delivery platform has implemented a number of measures to minimize its carbon footprint, such as adopting non-woven cloth bags - a reusable and biodegradable packaging solution, while promoting ‘No Cutlery’ options for food deliveries.

foodpanda has also transitioned seven of its pandamart to solar power, reducing energy costs, pollution, and emissions, in addition to its deployment of electric vehicles for deliveries. To ensure surplus food reaches those in need, perishable food items like meat, fresh produce, and bread from pandamart are being donated on a daily basis to Saylani Welfare Trust in Lahore, and Robinhood Army in Karachi.

The concerted efforts of these businesses highlight the potential for meaningful change in Pakistan’s fight against plastic pollution and broader environmental challenges. As we approach World Environment Day, it is vital for more businesses to adopt sustainable practices that not only benefit the environment but also open up new possibilities for innovation and market growth.

By prioritizing sustainability, reducing carbon footprints, and embracing eco-friendly initiatives, Pakistani companies can help create a greener future for everyone. The collective commitment of industry leaders, startups, and established firms alike will be crucial in turning the tide against environmental degradation, ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.