ECP delists PTI intra-party election case again

The Election Commission of Pakistan has delisted the intra-party election case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf again.

Instead, the ECP has fixed the case pertaining to Islamabad’s tribunal judge on Thursday which was filed by three MNAs belonging to the ruling PLM-N.

It should be noted that the PTI’s intra-party case was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

In an earlier development, ECP delisted the PTI intra-party election case due to non-availability of the bench.

`It is circulated for the information of general public and the litigants that the following cases fixed for hearing before the honourable Election Commission of Pakistan on 30.05.24 have been delisted due to non-availability of the bench and the next date of hearing will beannounced later,` the ECP said in a notice placed on its website.

The notice includes three cases, with `non-conduct of intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-iInsaf` on the top. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raoof Hassan, who acted as party`s chief federal election commissioner, were put on notice.