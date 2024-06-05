‘Efforts underway to enable youth to stand on own feet’

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, on Tuesday urged the youth to focus on curricular and co-curricular activities in the educational career.

He said that our youth have natural abilities and talent in every aspect and there is a need to provide opportunities for co-curricular activities to bring out these abilities in educational institutions. He said that the provincial government is making effective efforts to enable youth stand on their own feet. The KP government is starting a big project ‘Ehsaas Nojawan Rozgar Scheme’ in the province, which aims to empower the young generation economically.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of “Literary Week” under Pak International Medical College at Hayatabad in Peshawar.

A large number of college management officials, teaching staff and students were present on this occasion. In the same festival, various activities in culture, knowledge and literature and other fields will be organised.

On ths occasion, the advisor said that it is very important to organise co-curricular activities like Literary Week in educational institutions so that the students are engaged in co-curricular activities along with the curricular activities, which is very important for the mental health and relaxation of the students.

He urged the youth to spend these precious moments of education and training on learning without wasting so that tomorrow they can become the best and successful doctors in their field for the society.

Later, a shield was presented to the advisor by chairman of the college Dr Tariq Safi on behalf of the institution.