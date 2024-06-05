Farooq Sattar presents shadow federal budget for FY 2024-25

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) and the United Business Forum jointly organized a ceremony at a private hotel in Karachi titled “Goodbye IMF, Welcome KMF”. Senior leader and member of the National Assembly Dr Farooq presented the shadow budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, flanked by lawmakers, business leaders, and industrialists.

Dr Sattar said, “Today, we are presenting budget proposals to put Pakistan’s economy back on its feet. By the grace of Allah, we are striving to modernise Pakistan’s economy and make it competitive with developed countries. We have prepared a shadow budget that is not traditional but people-friendly, which will benefit the country if our proposals are considered.” He maintained, “The MQM Business Forum has worked tirelessly to prepare this shadow budget, which contains a formula for Pakistan’s progress and economic prosperity. MQM has always made decisions for the betterment of the people and the economy and has spoken out against anti-people budgets without fear.” Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, “If we use our resources wisely, the country will prosper.” He also quoted MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, saying, “A country’s economic sovereignty is its real sovereignty.” Dr Sattar further said, “We are trying to overcome our financial difficulties with foreign loans, which compromises our sovereignty. The federal budget is actually Karachi-enemy, under which the people of Karachi are being exploited. In a civilized society, those who contribute to the economy are not deprived of their rights.” “MQM wants federal govt to include our proposals in budget, which will provide relief to people. It is time to bid farewell to IMF, and we assure the people, all federal and provincial govts, local govts, state institutions, law enforcement agencies, and Islamabad that if our proposals are implemented, we will take Pakistan to the 23rd century,” he said and added, “We don’t need IMF; we will establish Karachi Monetary Funds. The sons of Karachi will rescue Pakistan from its economic woes.” Dr Sattar presented budget proposals, saying that stopping excessive expenditures is essential for progress, and corruption and accountability must be addressed. Senior leaders Nasreen Jaleel, Syed Ameenul Haq, MQM office bearers, and the assembly members were also present on the occasion.