Wednesday, June 05, 2024
FIA grills PTI leaders Gohar, Raoof over controversial X post

FIA grills PTI leaders Gohar, Raoof over controversial X post
Web Desk
9:58 PM | June 05, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday recorded the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Raoof Hasan and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on the issue of former prime minister Imran Khan’s controversial post on X [erstwhile Twitter].  

According to sources, the FIA Cybercrime Wing investigated PTI spokesperson Hasan for four hours and Barrister Gohar for two hours. 

The investigation team also gave them both a questionnaire containing questions about the X handle, the person granting permission for uploading content, and the reasons behind retaining the controversial post. 

According to sources, the two leaders submitted their answers to the questionnaire separately, and recorded their statements afterwards. 

The PTI leaders also assured FIA officials of of their appearance if they were summoned again.

