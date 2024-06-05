Govt to declare Dara Adam Khel as Commercial City

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Law Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Tuesday said that FATA University is going through an evolutionary process and we are confident that this university will perform better not only nationally but also internationally.

He assured that the provincial government will solve the problems being faced by FATA University on priority basis. He said, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich enough in great natural resources, but unfortunately the federal government is in control of our resources and has robbed our rights. “We are making full use of every forum to achieve our rights and also recorded its protest to the Federation.”

He expressed these views while addressing as guest of honour at the opening ceremony of academic blocks at FATA University in Adam Khel, in which KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi was the chief guest.

while Sher Ali Afridi MPA specially participated in the event.

The minister on the occasion announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to declare Dara Adam Khel as a commercial city and the KP Chief Minister will formally inaugurate it soon.

He said that we are self-made people from the middle class and the purpose of education is not only to get a government job but to create a better society.

The minister said that the reason for our lagging behind in the world is the lack of technical education, for which our government is seriously working. He added, this way we can enhance our remittances manifold.