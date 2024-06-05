Govts collaborate to develop national healthy diets policy

QUETTA - The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has taken a significant step towards initiating the policy formulating process for the Pakistan National Healthy Diets Policy (PNHDP) by engaging with provincial stakeholders through a first consultative session held in Quetta yesterday.

With technical assistance from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the Ministry convened key representatives from federal and Balochistan government departments, academia, research institutions, development partners, and nutrition entities. This collaborative effort aims to shape a policy framework that addresses the unique dietary and health needs of Pakistan’s diverse population, incorporating local insights from various provinces.

During the workshop, Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Balochistan Minister for Health, emphasized the importance of this consultation as a crucial step towards addressing malnutrition and poor dietary practices. He expressed the provincial health department’s commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders to develop a comprehensive policy that meets the urgent needs of all, particularly vulnerable populations in Balochistan.

Selah Muhammad Baloch, Secretary of the Health Department Balochistan, highlighted the initiative’s critical role in addressing food availability and quality, especially for children’s health.

Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy and Advocacy at GAIN, pointed out the severe malnutrition challenges in Pakistan, where 40.2% of children under five are stunted, and around 83% (192 million) of people cannot afford a healthy diet. He emphasized the need for a shift in policy priorities, suggesting measures such as imposing taxes on unhealthy diets and reducing taxes on healthier, more nutritious commodities. He also emphasized the importance of stakeholder inputs to incorporate an inclusive policy formulation approach.

Dr. Khawaja Masuood from the Federal Ministry of Health noted that previous efforts to tackle malnutrition in Pakistan were poorly coordinated and limited by factors such as resource constraints and climate change.

He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to the membership of “Coalition of Action on Healthy Diets from Sustainable Food Systems for Children and All (HDSFS)” as a step towards incorporating healthy diets into the national food and nutrition policy agenda.

Participants engaged in an in-depth contextual analysis presented by GAIN, which underscored the urgent need for a robust and inclusive national healthy diets policy to tackle malnutrition and promote healthy diets. An extensive presentation on the Policy Framework of the National Healthy Diet Policy was delivered by the International Research Force (IRF), with technical participants providing valuable insights.

The consultation workshop also featured a dynamic group activity focused on identifying key policy focal areas. This collaborative effort allowed all stakeholders to contribute their expertise and perspectives, ensuring the National Healthy Diets Policy reflects the provincial contexts and promotes healthy, sustainable food systems for all of Pakistan.