IHC orders de-sealing of PTI head office

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered to de-seal Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf)’s Central Secretariat sealed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict which she had reserved after hearing arguments of both the sides in the petition seeking de-sealing of PTI’s headquarters situated in G-8/4 Islamabad.

The petition, filed by the party’s Secretary General Omar Ayub urged the court to declare the CDA’s demolition order illegal. The petition cited the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner, Chairman CDA, IG, and others as respondents. Justice Saman observed in its verdict that it is clear and apparent that CDA has failed to establish that the sealing of the subject property was carried out after issuance of the mandatory notices and passing of sealing order as per the various provisions of the CDA Ordinance and its Regulations and which is also a requirement of natural justice that has to be read into every statute as per settled law.

She noted, “For the foregoing reasons, the Petition is allowed. The Respondents are directed to de-seal the Subject Property with immediate effect.” “However, it is clarified that CDA may take action strictly in accordance with law in case of any non-conformity or violation of the applicable laws,” added the judge.

The IHC bench pointed that the CDA has relied upon Notice dated 05.9.2022 and Show Cause Notice dated 04.9.2023 to show that Sealing Order dated 10.5.2024 was passed after complying with all pre-requisites under Regulation 2.17 of the Regulations, 2020 as well as in compliance of natural justice requirements. The judge also said that most importantly, no receipt of service of such notice/show cause notice is on record. “In view of the foregoing it is clear that a register maintained by CDA is not sufficient proof of service and no purpose will be served by calling for the same,” said the bench.

In his petition, the PTI leader said that neither any order nor any notice was ever served upon the petitioner, hence, the impugned act of the respondents is due to malafide intention, blackmailing, without due process of law and violation of principle of natural justice and also contrary to Article 4 and 10-A of the Constitution. The petitioner argued that PTI, through its members Arshad Dad and Naseem ur Rehman, purchased commercial plot Number 1-A situated at Shopping Centre, Sector G-8/4-2 from Sartaj Ali in 2020.