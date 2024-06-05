IHC raises objection on Raoof Hasan’s application

ISLAMABAD - The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objection on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), spokesperson, Raof Hasan in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. The case was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday with objections in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani. It may be mentioned here that the PTI leaders have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, General Secretary Umar Ayub and Spokesperson Raoof Hasan have challenged the FIA summon notice in the court.