Jannik Sinner moves to his 1st French Open semifinal after beating Dimitrov

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov to advance to his first French Open semifinal on Tuesday.



"It's a special moment for me. I'm very happy to share this with you guys (the fans) and everyone at home watching from Italy," Sinner said after the victory.

In men's singles, the 22-year-old Italian player won the quarterfinal with sets of 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

Sinner will play against Carlos Alcaraz from Spain in the semifinal.

The 2024 French Open will run through June 9.