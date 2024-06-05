JI demands police reforms, community policing after surge in street crime

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Munem Zafar has expressed his profound grief and grave concerns over the target killing of an industrialist and murder of another youth while offering resistance to street criminals. The JI leader expressed these views at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Tuesday while commenting over the recent spike in target killing and street crimes in the mega city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 20-year-old Abdul Basit was gunned down in Karachi in a bid to snatch mobile phone and cash, whereas Asif Salman Balwani was targeted in the broad day light. At one hand, Karachiites have already been facing a hell like situation due to skyrocketing street crimes, whereas, on the other hand, a fresh spree of target killing has been witnessed in the city, he said, asking what their fault was. The Sindh government, the police department and other law enforcement agencies have failed in Karachi when it comes to the security of life and possession, he said. Zafar said the Sindh government and the ministers always complain that the issue of street crimes in Karachi is exaggerated but they don’t tell why they are failed to curb the crimes and bust street criminals. When a decisive action will be taken against street criminals, he asked.

Some 80 innocent Karachiites have lost their lives in street crimes during the ongoing year, he said and highlighted the deep sense of insecurity among citizens.

He further said that corruption, political interference and recruitment have plagued the Sindh police. He also highlighted the failure of the Safe City Project that had consumed billions of rupees.

On the occasion, he demanded to purge the police of black sheep, recruit locals in the Karachi police and bring in across the board reforms in the police department.