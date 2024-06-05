Justice Athar issues dissenting note on live telecast of NAB amendment case

Supreme Court of Pakistan judge Minallah issued a dissenting note on the judgment not to telecast the NAB amendment case live in which PTI founder Imran Khan appeared.

Justice Minallah's dissenting note consists of 13 pages. He wrote that broadcasting the case live is necessary to protect fundamental rights. He pointed out that the NAB amendments case has previously been broadcast live.



The dissenting note highlighted that the PTI founder is the head of the country's largest political party, and it is not a violation of the law to show his appearance live. Following the success of the pilot project, all cases under Article 184(3) were broadcast live by Bench One, asserted.

The appeal in the NAB amendment case, as noted in the dissenting opinion, is also against the case under Article 184(3).

