Wednesday, June 05, 2024
KBBA chief delighted with successful completion of memorial event

Staff Reporter
June 05, 2024
LAHORE    -   President of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Muhammad Yaqoob expressed his gratitude and excitement over the successful organization of the Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Tournament, held in Karachi after a gap of twenty years. He emphasized that this tournament will significantly contribute to the development of basketball in the region. “The tournament was organized with excellent and high-quality arrangements. We all made efforts to contribute to the success of this memorial tournament,” he said. He also lauded Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), participating teams, technical officials, local associations, basketball enthusiasts, sponsors, and especially the media for their tremendous cooperation and excellent reporting, which kept the public informed about the results. Yaqoob assured that the next phase, involving the scrutiny of Karachi clubs and impartial elections, will be completed soon.

