Mahnoor Ali clinches gold trophy at Lion Junior City Open 2024

LAHORE - Mahnoor Ali, an 11-year-old Pakistani squash prodigy, clinched U13 gold medal, defeating Tang Ching Sum of Hong Kong in the Lion Junior City Open 2024 held in Singapore. She won by 11-6, 11-7, 11-4. This was Mahnoor’s fourth international title as previously, she secured gold in the Australian Junior Open 2024 and earned a bronze in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023. Abdul Razak Dawood said: “Mahnoor’s victory not only brings pride to her family and the whole nation but also serves as an inspiration for other young athletes in Pakistan. We are always committed to supporting young talents in Pakistan by providing them with the right platforms to nurture and develop their skills in the right direction.” The young athlete won 14 medals and 4 international titles so far. “Mahnoor’s journey has been incredible. When we first met her, we instinctively knew that this young girl would make us all proud. Today, we celebrate her 14th medal in the world of squash, a testament to her hard work and talent,” said Mehreen Dawood.