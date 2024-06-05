Modi cult cut to size by Indian electorate

Indian Sikh separatist and Kashmir leader elected from jail.

NEW DELHI - It was a shot in the arm for India’s main opposition Congress after poll results Tuesday showed the grand old party was close to doubling its seats despite starting as underdogs. The once-mighty political force with a proud role in ending British colonial rule had been down in the dumps after two humiliating defeats at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the previous two elections.

Exit polls had predicted another drubbing for the Congress this time but the party defied pundits, improving its performance by leaps and bounds. Enthusiastic party supporters were beating drums and waving giant flags at the party headquarters in the capital New Delhi as results started trickling in.

Figures from the election commission projected Congress to grab 99 seats, significantly higher than the 52 it managed in 2019. For the first time in a decade the BJP appeared likely to fall short of an overall majority of its own, meaning it would need to rely on its alliance partners to form the government.

Congress supporters credited its above-par performance to the “astute” leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent leader of the party.

He is also the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that played a dominant role in Indian politics for generations. “Rahul has worked hard day and night. He deserves all the accolades. He has single-handedly lifted the party up,” said Avneesh Jain, a party worker. “At this rate we will win the next election for sure.”

An Indian Sikh separatist and a staunch opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from disputed Kashmir were both set to be elected lawmakers from behind bars on Tuesday.

Firebrand preacher Amritpal Singh, 31, a Sikh separatist leader arrested last year after a month-long police manhunt in Punjab state, defeated 26 other candidates including 17 independents in Khadoor Sahib constituency. Singh rose to prominence calling for a separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, the struggle for which sparked deadly violence in India in the 1980s and 1990s. His mother thanked the voters for their support and “love” for her son, who won nearly 200,000 more votes than his nearest rival as an independent. “I sincerely thank all the supporters from the bottom of my heart,” Balwinder Kaur told reporters. “Our victory is dedicated to the martyrs.” Weeks before Singh’s April 2023 arrest, he and armed supporters raided a police station, after one of the self-styled preacher’s aides was arrested for assault and attempted kidnapping.

Singh has styled himself after Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a figurehead of the Khalistan movement, who was killed when the Indian army stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a major Sikh site, in 1984.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by two of her bodyguards later that year in retaliation for ordering the attack on the temple.

In another twist, the son of one of her assassins was also elected to India’s parliament on Tuesday from another constituency in Punjab.