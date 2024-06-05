MQM-P demands permission for arms licences for Karachiites to deal with street crime

Karachi - Syed Mustafa Kamal, senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), addressed a crowded press conference at MQM Pakistan House, condemning the surge in street crime in Karachi.

Syed Mustafa Kamal stated that a deliberate conspiracy has been underway for decades to economically exploit the citizens of Karachi, with the recent wave of street crime being part of this larger scheme. He alleged that the Sindh government has failed to protect the lives and properties of Karachi’s citizens, with 71 young men falling victim to street crime in the past few months.

He asked, “How can we console those parents and siblings who have lost their sons or brothers in the street crime in this city?” Rulers should think that entire families are being destroyed along with the deceased, most of the youth were the sole breadwinners of their homes and the only support for their elderly parents, what will happen to those who are left behind? He said, citing the recent incident, “A young man named Itteqa Moeen was shot and his motorcycle was snatched, and money was also taken from his dead body. This is not normal street crime, our genocide is taking place,” he maintained.

Kamal criticised the government for its inability to stop the perpetrators and rid the city of weapons, suggesting that the government should allow licenced citizens to carry arms for self-defence. He also announced that MQM Pakistan will work with local neighbourhoods to establish security measures and demanded local policing as the only solution to the problem. He said, “As long as police stations are for sale, peace and security will not be established. If our voices are not heard, we will be forced to call for protests alongwith the citizens of Karachi, as the situation has reached a point where we have no other options left. Finally, we demand that the state, federal, and provincial governments, judiciary, law enforcement agencies, police, and Rangers should perform their duties and secure the city.”

The press conference was attended by MQM Pakistan members of the National and Sindh assemblies, who held placards with pictures of the victims of street crime.