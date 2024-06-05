Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Mustafa Kamal tenders apology in contempt case

Agencies
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday tendered unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for  his recent remarks against the judiciary. The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary  rhetoric. The apex took suo moto notice of press conferences held by Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal wherein they demanded evidence of interference in the  judiciary. The top court then issued notices to both leaders and asked them to submit their response before the court. Kamal on Tuesday submitted an affidavit in the  Supreme Court Karachi Registry. In his affidavit, Kamal stated that he holds the highest respect for the judges of the top court and could not even imagine undermining the authority and reputation of the judiciary. “I apologise unconditionally for my statement regarding the judiciary, especially at the press conference on May 16. I seek forgiveness from the honourable  court and leave myself at the mercy of the court,” he stated in an affidavit. In their pressers, Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal had allegedly criticised the  Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

Agencies

