Naqvi briefs Pope on Pak efforts to guard minorities

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Pope Francis at the Vatican City here on Tuesday during his visit to Europe. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to promote peace, brotherhood, interfaith harmony and dialogue, says a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior here.

The Pope commended Pakistan’s efforts towards immediate repair and reconstruction of churches in the aftermath of Jaranwala tragedy, the statement added. While talking to Naqvi, Pope Francis said that his message to the people of Pakistan was peace, adding that “we all should work together for establishing peace in the world.”

He also stated that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited him for a visit to Pakistan and he would try his best to accept the invitation. He expressed concern over the situation in Palestine, stating that it is a cause of huge concern. The Pope informed that he stayed updated on the humanitarian situation in Palestine through daily briefings with workers engaged in relief efforts.

He emphasised that the interfaith dialogue and harmony was the key to resolve issues. The minister thanked him for his effective stance on the Palestine issue, which has been widely appreciated.

Naqvi apprised Pope Francis regarding Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the war against terrorism. He lauded the services of Pope towards promoting peace and harmony in the world. He said that the protection of minorities was the top priority of the Government of Pakistan.

“Our religion, teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), Father of the Nation and Constitution, all emphasise upon the protection and wellbeing of minorities,” he added. He highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured equal rights to all minorities. The meeting concluded with the Pope praying for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity and expressing good wishes for the people of the country.