NBP organises labour camp event in Dubai

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with Al-Ansari Exchange UAE, conducted a labour camp event at Dulsco Camp (Alquoz), Dubai, UAE. The purpose of this activity was to create NBP brand awareness among the Pakistani diaspora. During this activity, Riaz Hussain, Group Chief, International, Financial Institutions & Remittances, emphasized the importance of sending remittances through legal channel preferably through NBP. Moreover, several co-branded gifts were distributed among the remitters. The event was attended by Riaz Hussain, Group Chief, IFRG and M. Yousuf Siddiqui, Wing Head, R&NRPD, IFRG, along with Al-Ansari Head Office team.