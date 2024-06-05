Not worried about court judgments: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate and senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiuqi said that the ruling party was not worried about the decisions rendered by the judiciary.

“The culprit misuses concession of long delay (Dheel) and make it a shield,” Senator Siddiuqi said during an interview with a private TV channel.

Talking about acquittal of PTI leaders, the Senator said that their cases were pending for more than a year and when such concession is offered it is misused as a shield by the perpetrators.

“Problem with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is that the party does not restrict itself to political role and transgress and violate national security,” said Senator Siddiqui.

He said that President Asif Ali Zaridari spent 10 years behind the bars and former prime minister Nawaz sharif has been to jails and was forced to leave the country but they always played their political roles. Their political role was to keep the establishment out of political affairs but PTI was bent upon dragging it in the politics, he said.

The PTI attacked GHQ, Corps Commander House, Qila Bala Hisar and more than 200 other places, where they vandalized properties, desecrated martyrs’ memorials and torched air force planes. “This is no politics,” the Senator said.

“Comparing himself with Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman and releasing the video asking who is the traitor is another May 9,” he said. Statements of PTI leaders speak volumes that their stance on May 9 has not changed and have now started building a new narrative that it was a “false flag operation” pointing finger at the army for being behind the riots, he said.

“If May 9 was a false flag operation, then why are PTI leaders seen everywhere in the riots? Who was heard talking about attacking the GHQ and Corps Commander House?” the senator questioned.

The PML-N Senator said that Imran Khan did not bother to open Hamoodur Rehman Commission report during his four-year rule and is raising this issue now with a malafide intention. Recommendations of the report were never implemented in last 53 years, he said.

“The question is that who is the ‘Mukti Bahni’ of the day if Imran Khan compares himself with Sheikh Mujeeb and equates incumbent army chief with Yahha Khan?” Siddiqui asked.

He said that PTI does not exist in the National Assembly, adding that PTI legal brains had no clue about their decision to merge in a party, which did not even contest election.

Responding to a question regarding the decision to abolish NAB, the Senator acknowledged that the government did not have two thirds majority required for constitutional amendment but said parliamentary history of last 12 years is a witness to the fact that political parties have joined their hands to bring amendments through political consensus.

The PML-N and PPP have already faced the wrath of the NAB and seemingly the next turn would be of the PTI. However, it seems that NAB would be abolished during the period of the current parliamentary period as we are heading towards this goal, he said.

Responding to another question, the Senator said that Nawaz Sharif’s election as party president would be a good omen for the PML-N because he was and is the source of inspiration and strength for the party. Praising the Prime Minister for his relentless efforts to revive economy and bring down inflation, Senator Siddiqui said Shehbaz Sharif contributed for the party and country in a very commendable manner.

Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default and his hard work is paying off which we see in economic indicators that include decreasing inflation and pick up of economic activity, stock exchange’s record performance that crossed 76,000 points and positive outlook given by international institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently visiting China and this important visit will bring more positive news for the economy and the country, the Senator said.