Ombudsman team inspects facilities at AIIA

Agencies
June 05, 2024
LAHORE   -   On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, a team of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Lahore inspected facilities for passengers here at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) on Tuesday. According to Federal Ombudsman’s Focal Person for media, Shahid Nasim Malik, the team visited the facilities.

 comprising Senior Advisor In Charge Abdul Hameed Razi, Director General Riyaz Hameed

Chaudhry and Deputy Director Tahir Zameer, reviewed in detail the facilities provided to the passengers.

The team inspected the one-window facility established under the Special Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, besides examining the performance of Customs, FIA (Federal Investigation Agency),

OPF (Overseas Pakistanis Foundation) and Civil Aviation Authority and issued on the spot orders for further improvement.

The Customs authorities apprised the inspection team that the defected scanning machine has been repaired due to which the passengers have got a lot of convenience.

