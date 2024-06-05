Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed in Karachi firing incident

Staff Reporter
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Phase-II area, on Tuesday. According to SSP South, the assailants riding on two motorcycles, opened fire at a car before fleeing the crime scene.  The victim identified as a 60-year-old individual who owned an embroidery factory, sustained critical injuries in the gunfire. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his wounds. SSP South disclosed that an eyewitness called the authorities concerned about the shooting, that prompting a response from the law enforcement agencies. Further investigations are underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024