It is quite disturbing that 40% of the child population is out of school. The government has deployed an 800,000-strong teaching force, yet only 46% of the school-age population attends public schools, while 44% are in private schools. Government schools are facing a shortage of funds, with only 2% of the budget allocated for education.

The appointment, promotion, transfer, and training processes are not transparent, leading to a shortage of willing staff. Many employees are not interested in their jobs and are working only to receive a salary. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the infrastructure and facilities in rural areas are inadequate. Schools are often located far from populated areas, where transport facilities do not exist.

Primary schools need special attention to improve their condition. Although Gilgit-Baltistan has made cosmetic changes in the media, there is no system in place to sustain and successfully run the educational system.

SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,

Skardu.