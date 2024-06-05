Pak junior team wins in CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship

LAHORE - The Pakistan junior volleyball team has made a remarkable start in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a victory against Kazakhstan in their opening match. Pakistan emerged victorious with a score of 3-1, with the score being 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18. Key performances by Muhtad Ali Shah, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat played a crucial role in securing this win for Pakistan. The team is being led by team manager Khalid Waqar, treasurer of PVF. The coaching staff includes Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach M Akram, and Analyst M Suleman. “We are immensely proud of our junior team’s performance,” said Khalid Waqar. “The boys showed great character and resilience, and we look forward to maintaining this momentum in the upcoming matches.”