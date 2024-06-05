Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Pakistan, Italy agree to combat drug trafficking

Pakistan, Italy agree to combat drug trafficking
Web Desk
12:50 PM | June 05, 2024
Pakistan and Italy have agreed to a coordinated and effective action plan against illegal immigrants and human trafficking.

The understanding came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Rome. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present in the meeting.

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said steps have been taken at all levels to stop illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy and to counter drug trafficking.

A zero tolerance policy has been adopted against human trafficking and drug mafia, he said.

In his remarks, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Italy can benefit greatly from Pakistan’s skilled manpower. He emphasized the early finalization of the Skilled Manpower Agreement will discourage illegal immigration.

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

The Italian interior minister said his country will cooperate with Pakistan in matters pertaining to border security and human and drug trafficking.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

