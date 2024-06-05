The Battle of Waterloo in 1815 stands as one of the most significant conflicts in European history, marking the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte and the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Fought near Waterloo, Belgium, the battle pitted Napoleon’s French forces against a coalition led by the Duke of Wellington and Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher. The decisive engagement lasted just one day but resulted in a resounding victory for the coalition forces. Napoleon’s defeat led to his abdication and subsequent exile, reshaping the political landscape of Europe and heralding a new era of peace after years of conflict and upheaval.