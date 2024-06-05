PFF names squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the final national men’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

The national team will have the services of former Manchester United youngster and Grimsby Town attacking midfielder Otis Khan, who will lead the team’s attack that features Mckael Abdullah, Imran Kayani, Fareed Ullah, Shayek Dost and Adeel Younas. Notably, the captain and lead defender Easah Suliman was not named in the Pakistan squad as he is planning to perform Hajj. Besides him, goalkeeper Adam Khan, who participated in the national team’s training camp, also failed to make a cut.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on June 6 followed by an away fixture against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with Diaspora (D) players already joining the team. Pakistan are placed in Group G with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.

Pakistan squad includes Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali (goalkeepers), Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman (defenders), Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar (midfielders), Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost (forwards).

PFF, MILO COLLABORATE TO ELEVATE PAK-SAUDIa MATCH

The PFF announced its collaboration with Nestle Milo for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifier home leg match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. This partnership with Milo will be instrumental in the long-term sustainability of the game in the nation and offer an unforgettable experience for football fans nationwide.

As part of this collaboration, Milo will play a key role in promoting the match and engaging with the football community in Pakistan. “We are thrilled to have Milo on board as a sponsor for this crucial match,” said a PFF NC spokesperson. “Their support will help us organize a competitive match and a testament to our commitment to elevating the sport in the country.”