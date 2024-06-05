PFL will play key role for football development in Pakistan: Farhan Junejo

LAHORE - Pakistan Football League (PFL) Chairman Farhan Ahmed Junejo has said that the league will play a key role in the development of football in the country.

The visit of a large number of foreign footballers and officials will be an important milestone for the development of Pakistan football. He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of an event held in Islamabad in honour of foreign football dignitaries. Former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, Senator Abdul Qadir, senior journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig and others also attended the event.

Farhan Junejo said that the Portuguese professional football club Benfiqa will train hundred Pakistani children every year adding that there is a lot of football talent in Pakistan, who need long-term planning to improve the football standard so football can flourish with the heights of success in Pakistan.

“There is a need to provide professional coaching to produce world-class players which needs the right policy to be adopted; the future of this sport will be bright in Pakistan as so many foreign football clubs were never visited before in the history of Pakistan,” he added.

“We will work with government to create a bright future where every child will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the field of football,” he said.