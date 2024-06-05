PM reiterates resolve to deepen digital ties with China during visit to Huawei headquarters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to advancing an innovative, inclusive and sustainable digital transformation for Pakistan.

He expressed this resolve, while visiting the Huawei Technologies Corporation headquarters in Shenzhen.

Commending the latest innovative technologies, he invited Huawei to expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan.

During the visit, it was also discussed as to how Huawei and Pakistan can collaborate to build a better, digital future together.

On his arrival at the headquarters, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua received the PM and his delegation who also visited the Exhibition Centre of the Huawei and commended the innovation of company's operations.

At the exhibition centre, he was briefed about different fields, especially, e-governance, digital banking, telecommunication and artificial intelligence.

The PM appreciated the safe-city projects in Pakistan, which were completed with Huawei's cooperation.

PM meets Huawei chairman

The premier apprised the chairman about the measures taken by the government to promote investment and ease of doing business.

He encouraged the Huawei Corporation to establish safe-city projects on priority basis in different Pakistani cities, especially were projects under CPEC are underway.

The PM highlighted Pakistan’s steps to digitize government offices on priority basis. He said a big conglomerate like the Huawei Technologies Corporation has ample investment opportunities in Pakistan in various fields like tax system, e-governance, and the artificial intelligence.

He invited Huawei Corporation chairman to invest in modern technology in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The PM also extended an invitation to Huawei Chairman to visit Pakistan.

Framework agreement reached with Huawei

Under the framework agreement, Huawei will provide free training to 200,000 Pakistani youth in the field of Information Technology, including the artificial intelligence.

Besides, Huawei will extend its cooperation in establishing safe-cities in Pakistan, e-governance, and digitization of economy.

Later, Huawei chairman hosted a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister and his delegation.