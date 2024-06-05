PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to spare no effort in protecting the lives of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Addressing China Pakistan Business Forum in Shenzhen today, he said government has taken various measures to put in place a foolproof protection and security system to protect the lives of every Chinese working across the country ever since the dastardly terrorist act in Bisham.

Highly praising the advancement made by China over the years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister expressed the firm resolve to follow this model of great economic transformation in Pakistan. He said we have already started structural changes in Pakistan envisaging measures also to control corruption.

Alluding to the country's potential, he said the country's mineral deposits value around ten trillion dollars. He said Pakistan has potential to bolster its exports by bringing to use its gold and copper mines.

The Prime Minister assured to extend full support and facilitation to the Pakistani businessmen stitching mutually beneficial deals with Chinese companies. He asked the Pakistani enterpreneurs to hold serious discussions with their Chinese counterparts for joint collaborations and investments in diverse areas including textile, leather, steel and engineering.

In his remarks on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the Chinese companies will be fully facilitated to set up their businesses in Pakistan on fast track basis. He mentioned that Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established with the purpose to facilitate the investors and businesses. He pointed out the labor cost is competitive in Pakistan.