Police nab TikToker for filming video in mobile van

RAWALPINDI - Dhamial police on Tuesday arrested a male TikToker after one of his videos along with another partner filmed in a police patrol van went viral on social media, informed sources. The detained TikToker has been identified as Muhammad Kashif hails from Peshawar and residing at Chakri Road against whom a case under section 170 of PPC was also registered, they said. According to sources, a Detective Foot Constable Usman Zahoor filed a plaintiff with SHO Police Station Dhamial stating he was on duty in area when he received an information that two men recorded a TikTok video in an official mobile van of PS Dhamial that also went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that two men wearing black shalwar Kameez with long hair covering with caps stepping down from the official mobile van of Dhamial police and also buzzing the bonnet of the police mobile van, with a song playing in the background. CPO Rawalpindi also came into action and placed the driver of van and duty officer under suspension and held inquiry against them.

He also ordered the SHO PS Dhamial to arrest the second accused besides seeking report from SP Saddar Division.