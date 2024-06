KASHMORE - A policeman was martyred while two others injured when robbers attacked a police check post here on Tuesday. According to details, a gang of robbers stormed Hadey police check post in Kashmore. A policeman identified as Abdul Aziz was martyred in the attack while Shahmeer Brehmani and Maula Bux were injured. The assailants also took away the official weapon. The body and injured were shifted to hospital. Heavy contingent of police and Rangers started operation against the attackers.