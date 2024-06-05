Prime Minister calls for collective efforts to preserve environment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective efforts to safeguard and preserve the environment.

In a post on his X handle in connection with World Environment Day, he said we can make a significant impact on the health and sustainability of our environment by taking proactive steps towards endeavors to nurture and cultivate forests, revive and replenish dwindling water resources and rehabilitate and revitalize exhausted soils.

He emphasized the importance of embracing this responsibility and working towards a better and sustainable future for our planet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to combat environmental challenges and contribute to global efforts towards sustainability.

In his message on the World Environment Day, he said initiatives such as the Green Pakistan Programme, Living Indus Initiative, and National Adaptation Plan, underscore Pakistan's commitment to reforestation and ecosystem restoration, tackling issues of deforestation and biodiversity loss head-on.

The Prime Minister recalled Pakistan’s climate diplomacy efforts during COP27, particularly in establishing a Loss and Damage Fund were recognized widely and viewed positively by international experts.

On the domestic front, he said Pakistan is actively working on developing sustainable long-term low-carbon development strategies. Additionally, he said robust afforestation programs are being implemented. He said initiatives like the Recharge Pakistan and Sustainable Land Management Program (SLMP) demonstrate Pakistan's dedication to promoting sustainable agriculture practices and combating land degradation.