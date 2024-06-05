PTI's Mehmoodur Rasheed sent back to jail after undergoing surgery

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has been sent back to jail from Services Hospital Lahore.

The PTI leader underwent a surgery at the Services Hospital after severe appendix pain the other day.

The family of PTI leader said that he was forcefully discharged from hospital despite the fact that his health hasn’t improved yet.

“The stomach of my father was badly affected as his appendix was burst,” Mian Hassan Mehmood said.

He was forcefully discharged from hospital and sent back to the jail, he added.

“It is violation of basic human rights as his wound can further aggravate due to the harsh weather in jail,” Hassan Mehmood said.