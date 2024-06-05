Rain-thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast duststorm/rain-thunderstorm for Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while the weather will remain very hot in southern parts. However, duststorm/windstorm with isolated rain occurred in upper Punjab and Kashmir. The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Joharabad 10, Hafizabad 08, Sargodha 07, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Lahore (Airport and City 01), Sialkot (Airport and City 01), Kashmir: Kotli, Rawalakot 03. The highest maximum temperatures recoded were: Bhakkar, Kot Addu 48C, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Noorpur Thal 47, Mohenjodaro, Dera Ismail Khan, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sargodha, Jhelum, Joharabad, Layyah, Khanewal and Nokkundi 46C.