Resolution of cops’ issues among priorities: IGP

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the timely resolution of the problems faced by the police employees and their families is among the priorities, all supervisory officers should ensure immediate actions without any delay to address these applications. IG Punjab has emphasized that applications related to professional matters and welfare issues should be addressed promptly and if cooperation is needed from the Central Police Office on any request, it should be sent to the CPO immediately.

These directions were expressed during a meeting with police officials and their families at the Central Police Office today, where IG Punjab issued directives regarding relief measures upon hearing the requests presented by police personnel.

IG Punjab directed Additional IG Investigation Punjab to provide relief to ASI Muhammad Arif’s son upon his request for change of investigation. Upon a request from Shabbir Ahmad’s wife, IGP Punjab directed SSP IAB Lahore to provide relief after personal hearings against DSP Asif Khan and Inspector Mazhar Hussain. A request for assistance in the treatment of cancer for ASI Faisal has been forwarded to DIG Welfare for necessary action. IG Punjab forwarded the application for the recruitment of ASI Muhammad Ashraf’s son as a constable driver to AIG Admin & security. IG Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief to Head Constable Muhammad Aqeel and Constable Muhammad Afzal for their treatment requests from PKLI.

On the request for transfer of Head Constable Ali Akbar to Faisalabad, IG Punjab directed RPO Faisalabad to provide relief.