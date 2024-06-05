Rs883.6m fine imposed on 8,632 electricity thieves: Fesco spokesman

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.883.6 million on 8632 electricity thieves caught during last 269 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 269 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8632 power pilferers including 36 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.883.6 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 20.8 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8513 accused. The police arrested 6688 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.639.3 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2039 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.203.5 million on them under the head of 4690,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1570 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.162.3 million under 3872,000 detection units. Similarly, 982 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.101.9 million under 2849,000 detection units.

He further said that 1256 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.136.2 million under 2929,000 detection units. In Mianwali Circle, 2197 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.209.7 million for 4351,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 588 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.69.8 million for 1390,000 detection units, spokesman added.