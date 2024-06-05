Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 07 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.29 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.36. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.25 and Rs279.9 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs302.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisas to close at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.60 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.85. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.77 and Rs 74.20.