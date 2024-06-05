Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi

Human rights activist , has been arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Police from Karachi.

According to sources, Burney was wanted for his alleged involvement in serious crimes, including human trafficking.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been monitoring Burney’s movements for a long time before his arrest.

He was taken into custody in a joint operation conducted by FIA and US agency, immediately after arriving at Karachi Airport from the United States, sources added.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team has taken Burney into custody, and a legal team has arrived at the FIA office to meet with him.

is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intesified it crack down against human trafficking across Pakistan.

Earlier, FIA conducted an operation and apprehended nine human smugglers including a senior government officer, in Karachi.

FIA Spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in issuing fake educational certificates to students and facilitating them to move abroad under pretenses.

It was revealed that the criminal gang managed to send 250 individuals overseas on fake documents.

Investigators further disclosed that the accused were charging fees from Rs 1.5 to 2 million per person for facilitating illegal migration.