Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC notifies summer vacation from July 15

SC notifies summer vacation from July 15
Web Desk
12:11 AM | June 05, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a notification for summer vacation, which will commence from July 15.

According to a notification, in view of the considerable backlog of cases, the chief justice has been pleased to direct that summer vacation be curtailed by one month and shall commence from  Monday, July 15, 2024, instead of  June 15, 2024.

Although the Supreme Court shall be observing two month summer vacations, the judges have been requested to avail only one month as vacation, the notification said.

The offices of the court shall remain open, except on public holidays and urgent cases, date by court cases, criminal cases and any case as directed by the committee constituted under section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, shall be fixed before available benches. 

Depriving a political party of symbol main reason behind series of legal mistakes: Justice Munib

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024