SC notifies summer vacation from July 15

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a notification for , which will commence from July 15.

According to a notification, in view of the considerable backlog of cases, the chief justice has been pleased to direct that be curtailed by one month and shall commence from Monday, July 15, 2024, instead of June 15, 2024.

Although the Supreme Court shall be observing two month summer vacations, the judges have been requested to avail only one month as vacation, the notification said.

The offices of the court shall remain open, except on public holidays and urgent cases, date by court cases, criminal cases and any case as directed by the committee constituted under section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, shall be fixed before available benches.