Senate chairman reaffirms commitment to CPEC, foresees economic growth, job creation

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, stating that it will be instrumental in driving Pakistan’s economic growth and creating employment opportunities. Speaking at the rollout ceremony of the Shenhur Truck by Dewan Farooq Motors on Tuesday, Gilani emphasised that CPEC will strengthen connectivity and cooperation between Pakistan and China, leading to significant progress in key sectors such as trade, health, and education.

The Senate chairman expressed confidence in the project’s potential to create unprecedented employment opportunities and drive economic progress. He also highlighted the importance of the automotive industry in opening up new avenues for regional development. Gilani further noted that the support of Chinese technology and sector-specific insurance will lead to an increase in electric vehicle production, making the industry the backbone of the national economy. He stressed the significance of the modern machinery industry in driving economic development and increasing the production of value-added products.

The rollout ceremony of the Shenhur Truck by Dewan Farooq Motors marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry, showcasing the country’s potential for growth and development. With CPEC at the forefront, Pakistan is poised for economic prosperity and job creation.