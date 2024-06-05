Senate, NA return copies of controversial cipher to FO

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly and Senate have returned the copies of the most controversial cipher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after almost three years, it has been learned. The Foreign Office had earlier written to both houses of the Parliament to return the copy of the cipher which the then prime minister Imran Khan had given each to the speaker of the National Assembly and chairman Senate for maintaining a record.

These were the copies of the same cipher which the PTI founder chairman also had and later it was reported missing from the office of the Prime Minister. Sources in the Foreign Ministry have confirmed that the cipher copies from the Senate and the National Assembly have been received. They said under official rules the copy of the cipher is not supposed to be shared with unauthorized persons other than those mentioned in the distribution list.

The cipher rules in the Foreign Office say that the first copy of the cipher is received by the foreign secretary, later the foreign secretary upon the importance of the cipher has to decide whether the copy of the cipher is to be further shared or not among the authorized officials.

It was the same cipher on which former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were convicted and later acquitted on Monday by Islamabad High Court.

The sources in the Foreign Ministry said that after consumption of the cipher, its copies are destroyed because of the sensitivity of the nature. The secrecy of the cipher is maintained in the Foreign Ministry under the Official Secret Act and unauthorized persons are not allowed to the cipher room.