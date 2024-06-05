Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Several pharmacies sealed

APP
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   Kohat authorities on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of pharmacies and medical stores, resulting in the sealing of several establishments.

According to details, on special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Drug Inspector Irfanullah Wazir, along with concerned officials, conducted inspection of private pharmacies in KDA Kohat and other medical stores in the city. The inspections targeted the illegal sale of narcotic drugs and the trade of unapproved drugs.

During the operation, medical stores involved in the illegal sale of narcotics to drug addicts were sealed.

Drug samples were collected using Form 05 for laboratory testing and analysis. Further legal actions will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

The initiative reflects the authorities’ commitment to combating illegal drug activities and ensuring the safety and health of the community.

Parents’ refusal, misconceptions of polio drops major hurdle in anti-polio efforts

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024