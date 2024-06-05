SID, SBC agree to promote trade, facilitate Swiss investment in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Investment Department (SID) and Swiss Business Council (SBC) have signed an MoU to promote trade and investment in the province. SID has been active in facilitating investments and this partnership with Swiss Business Council aims to create the requisite nexuses crucial to further tap the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan and Switzerland whilst encouraging links and cooperation in economic, cultural, and educational fields. Talking on the occasion, Georg Steiner, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach in fostering a healthy business environment. “The significant presence of the Swiss Business Community in Sindh attests to the region’s substantial business potential,” he added. Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Secretary of the Sindh Investment Department (SID), stated, “We are pleased to see this collaboration strengthen further. SID will facilitate any incoming investment in the Sindh region and will also oversee matters of trade between Sindh, Pakistan, and Switzerland, along with other ancillary functions.”

Jason Avanceña, President of Swiss Business Council, said, “Collaboration is essential to attract Swiss Investment into Sindh, and this platform will help in promoting potential business and investment opportunities in the province. There is already a vibrant presence of Swiss companies here, and that is a testament to the business potential of Sindh.” SID and SBC will jointly generate market reports with comprehensive insights and also formulate a business plan aimed at bolstering business activities within the Sindh region to promote Swiss interest. SBC is a non-profit organization launched in 2008 by renowned Swiss multinational companies operating in Pakistan to develop, facilitate, and monitor the trade and business relationship between two countries. With more than 50 companies registered, SBC operates under patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland. SBC also has partnerships with Switzerland Global Enterprise headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and alliances with Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce and Asia Society in Switzerland.