Sindh unveils water sports at Kenjhar Lake to boost tourism

KARACHI - The Sindh government has launched water sports at Kenjhar Lake, located near Thatta district to promote tourism and recreational activities in the province. This initiative, announced by Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Shah, marks the initial phase of a broader development plan envisioned to transform Kenjhar Lake into a premier tourist destination. The water sports programme currently operates on a trial basis. “This is a significant step towards establishing Kenjhar Lake as a major tourist hub,” Minister Shah remarked.

Last year, the Sindh government unveiled ambitious plans for the lake’s development, including the introduction of water sports and paragliding activities. The Steering Committee meeting, chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, played a pivotal role in solidifying these plans.

“We are committed to unlocking the tourism potential of Kenjhar Lake,” Minister Sheikh emphasised. Spanning an impressive 24 square kilometres, Kenjhar Lake presents an ideal location for a modern resort. Minister Sheikh confirmed that authorities are actively seeking a suitable location for this project. He anticipates that the resort’s completion will not only elevate the area’s appeal but also foster valuable economic exchange between domestic and international tourists. The envisioned tourist centre is expected to boast state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a top-notch experience for visitors.

The introduction of water sports serves as the first chapter in this comprehensive development plan. The Sindh government hopes that these initial offerings will draw a steady stream of tourists, paving the way for further investment in infrastructure and amenities. As the pilot programme progresses, feedback from visitors will be crucial in shaping the future development of Kenjhar Lake and solidifying its position as a leading tourist destination in Sindh.