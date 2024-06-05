Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap

Agencies
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -    A teenager was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck after a collision between a motorcycle and truck near Muradabad at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 14-year-old Danish s/o Amir resident of Murabad was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle. Resultantly, he fell down on the road and crushed under the wheels of the truck. Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital. Police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident after taking the truck into custody, however, the heirs of the deceased boy termed the incident a mishap and refused any legal action against the driver.

