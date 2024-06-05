Tiktoker murder: Security guard reveals shocking details

The arrested security guard who gunned down a Tiktoker, Saad Ahmed, near Sakhi Hassan roundabout revealed that he was never trained to use a weapon by the security company.

Despite claiming to have worked with the security company for the past eight to nine months, the guard does not even know the name of the company.

On the other hand, the police officials claimed that the security guard hailed from Waziristan and had difficulties speaking Urdu.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the killing.

However, the police officials suggested that the guard’s training may not have adhered to standard regulations.

It is pertinent to mention here that a young man, who was making a video for a social media platform, was shot and killed by a security guard in Karachi.

The police said that the security guard, identified as Ahmed Gul, 35, opened fire on Saad Ahmed, 24, while he was making a TikTok video near Sereena Mobile Mall in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi.

According to police, the security guard stopped the young man and then opened fire on him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central said that the incident occurred within the limits of Taimooria police station and the security guard has been arrested.

The SSP said that in the initial interrogation, the guard claimed that Saad was making gestures toward him while recording the video.

According to the police, the guard is an employee of a private security company whose ‘222’ was seized. The police said that the weapon used in the incident is recovered while further investigation is underway.