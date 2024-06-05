To Beijing

With a contentious budget waiting to be sorted out back in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has left for Beijing with an extensive delegation, a significant portion of whom are businessmen and economic policymakers.

The economic nature of the visit is emphasized by the fact that along with the meetings with President Xi Jinping and delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, the Pakistani leadership will engage with Chinese companies and consortiums, crucially those dealing in oil and gas, solar energy, ICT, and emerging technologies. Visits are also planned to special economic and agricultural zones, as well as the Chinese innovation hub of Shenzhen.

Global geopolitics have driven China and Pakistan closer together in terms of strategic cooperation as well as general political outlook. However, integrating our economies closer together will provide a much more consistent frame of cooperation long into the future. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the first step towards such integration – by building infrastructure to physically connect the two nations.

While a restart of the halted CPEC projects is expected, the Prime Minister is in China to seek much more than that. With its economy struggling to make debt repayments, Pakistan is looking to court foreign investment and restructure obligations to make the process of putting the economy back on track less existential. With positive indications coming from Western monetary organizations, the focus now shifts towards China, which also holds significant Pakistani debt. Will the Prime Minister’s economic delegation find a way to resolve long-standing concerns on both sides?

With the focus on revenue collection and austerity, the new budget is expected to be brutal, many look towards Shahbaz Sharif to bring some good news back from Beijing.